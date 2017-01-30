NEWS

4 women accused of spray-painting anti-Trump messages in Boone

Taryn Bledsoe, Julia Grainger, Elizabeth Prier, and Hannah Seay (Town of Boone Police Department)

BOONE, North Carolina --
Police in Boone have arrested four women they say were responsible for vandalism across the downtown area, WSOC reports.

On January 21, police said that a number of businesses and one patrol car were defaced with obscene anti-Trump messages.

Vandalism in downtown Boone



On Friday, police arrested Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Julia Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21 in connection with the incident.

All four women were charged with seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti violation and one count of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

Tips from the public through High Country CrimeStoppers ultimately led to the incidents being solved.

Vandalism in downtown Boone



"I stated this case was a priority for us," said Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford. "Thanks to the involvement of citizens who came forward, we resolved this case in short order. I applaud the community for their overwhelming response. I would also like to thank High Country Crime Stoppers for their invaluable service."

Police said the vandals caused about $10,000 in damage.

