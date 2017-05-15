4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina

Four men were arrested cockfighting charges in North Carolina.The Rowan County sheriff's department told local media that about 20 men ran into woods after deputies responded to a report of cockfighting in Rockwell on Saturday afternoon.Deputies found several chickens tied to the rear of vehicles in a fenced area covered with a tarp. Officers also found blood, feathers and about 15 dead chickens. About 30 live chickens were found in nearby cages.Deputies also found spurs, scales, tracking sheets and a record book, a time clock, identification straps and other items.Those arrested include 37-year-old Victor Manuel Garcia of Rockwell, 36-year-old Manuel Villa Ocampo of Charlotte, 35-year-old Marcial Clemente Rodriguez of Concord and 44-year-old Rogelio Leonardo Calderas of Candor.The men have since bonded out of jail. It was not known if the men have attorneys.