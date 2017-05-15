NEWS

4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina

ROCKWELL, North Carolina --
Four men were arrested cockfighting charges in North Carolina.

The Rowan County sheriff's department told local media that about 20 men ran into woods after deputies responded to a report of cockfighting in Rockwell on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies found several chickens tied to the rear of vehicles in a fenced area covered with a tarp. Officers also found blood, feathers and about 15 dead chickens. About 30 live chickens were found in nearby cages.

Deputies also found spurs, scales, tracking sheets and a record book, a time clock, identification straps and other items.

Those arrested include 37-year-old Victor Manuel Garcia of Rockwell, 36-year-old Manuel Villa Ocampo of Charlotte, 35-year-old Marcial Clemente Rodriguez of Concord and 44-year-old Rogelio Leonardo Calderas of Candor.

The men have since bonded out of jail. It was not known if the men have attorneys.

