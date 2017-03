Authorities worked to contain a trailer fire in Durham Saturday morning that displaced three people and a dog.The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Glover Road. Firefighters saw smoke billowing from the home as soon as they arrived.Crews were able to extinguish the flames, but there is both fire and smoke damage throughout the home.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.