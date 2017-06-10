4 Fort Bragg soldiers charged with secret peeping

Four Fort Bragg soldiers are under the gun, accused of sharing a secretly made video of two people having sex during a house party.Fayetteville Police say the incident happened January 21 at an off-post, gated apartment complex in Fayetteville."At some point and time, during the party, a female and male engaged in consensual sex. During that time she noticed somebody was filming her on a cell phone which she did not agree to and did not consent," said Sgt. Sean Strepay of the Fayetteville Police Department.According to arrest warrants, 21-year-old John Christopher Nagy II is accused of secretly recording the couple having sex, and then sending the video to others on the mobile app Snapchat.All four men are charged with possessing the illegal images.Nagy was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and two counts of felony secret peeping. He received a $5,000 unsecured bond.Another man, 29-year-old Jeffrey Creech, a captain in the 82nd Airborne, is also charged with obstructing justice for deleting the video on his phone during the police investigation.Creech was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and obstructing justice. He received a $2,500 unsecured bond.Officers also charged Pfc. Samuel Mazariegos, 21, who was arrested Friday, with possession of a photographic image from peeping, felony secret peeping, and injury to personal property.Mazariegos received a $2,000 unsecured bond.The fourth soldier, Anthony Johnson, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond.This is not the first military scandal like this - in March, hundreds of US Marines were accused of sharing nude photos of a female service member."A lot of people think Snapchat, you send something and it's viewed once," Strepay said. "That is not the case. You can replay it, save it, you can even forward those images and videos to your Snapchat friends or save it to your device to show people later."All four soldiers - members of the 82nd Airborne Division - were processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center. They are all free on bond.An 82nd Airborne spokesman declined to comment on the soldiers' status pending the outcome of the police investigation and any court proceedings.Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).