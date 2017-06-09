NEWS

4 in Fayetteville charged with secret peeping

John Nagy, left, and Jeffrey Creech (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have arrested four people this week connection with secret peeping and related charges for an incident that happened January 21.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Details of the investigation were not released Friday.

John Christopher Nagy II, 21, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and two counts of felony secret peeping.

Nagy received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and obstructing justice.

Creech received a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Anthony Johnson, 22, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping.

Johnson received a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Samuel Mazariegos, 21, of the 1300 block of Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping, felony secret peeping, and injury to personal property.

Mazariegos received a $2,000 unsecured bond.

All were processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Arrest photographs for Mazariegos and for Johnson were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspeeping tomfayetteville newsfort bragg newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New York AG's office investigating Eric Trump's charity
2 arrested in phone scam, ID theft ring in Fuquay-Varina
Fed up with owners, DEQ takes control of Woodlake Dam
7 Republicans send letter to Trump urging Cuba remain open
More News
Top Stories
Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with students
Dad saves 2-year-old son after 'dry drowning' tragedy
Fed up with owners, DEQ takes control of Woodlake Dam
North Carolina man charged with burning, killing wife
School cupcakes possibly tainted with bodily fluids
Man facing rape, kidnapping, strangulation charges
Evicted Garner residents scramble to find housing
Show More
JACKPOT! Someone in Fayetteville has won $2 million!
Tar Heels hero Luke Maye uninjured after car flips
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Pro-Trump group turned away from Charlotte Pride Parade
Doctor lets 12-year-old help deliver baby brother
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos