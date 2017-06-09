4 in Fayetteville charged with secret peeping

Fayetteville Police have arrested four people this week connection with secret peeping and related charges for an incident that happened January 21.Details of the investigation were not released Friday.John Christopher Nagy II, 21, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and two counts of felony secret peeping.Nagy received a $5,000 unsecured bond.Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping and obstructing justice.Creech received a $2,500 unsecured bond.Anthony Johnson, 22, of Fort Bragg, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping.Johnson received a $1,000 unsecured bond.Samuel Mazariegos, 21, of the 1300 block of Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a photographic image from peeping, felony secret peeping, and injury to personal property.Mazariegos received a $2,000 unsecured bond.All were processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.Arrest photographs for Mazariegos and for Johnson were not immediately available.Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).