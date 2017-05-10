NEWS

4 pounds of marijuana delivered as police search home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Police in Winston-Salem were executing a search warrant when they say a parcel was delivered with 4 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 50-year-old Narel Remondadeon Rutherford faces multiple charges after Monday morning's search and delivery. Police say a search of a home also yielded eight marijuana plants and approximately a half-pound of marijuana from the kitchen and washing machine.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police say in a news release that a delivery service brought the package from Portland, Oregon, while officers were inside the home. The contents have a street value of more than $20,000.

Rutherford was charged with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the Controlled Substance Act. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

