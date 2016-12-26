NEWS

4 shot and killed in Wilson County
Tammy Pearce, Selby Outland, Shane Pearce, Nikki Privette (from left to right) (Family photos)

WILSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A mother and her son along with their significant others were shot and killed in Wilson County.

It happened in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, just east of Wilson. Deputies responded just before 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting may have happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The four victims were found by an elderly relative.

A family member identified the mother as Tammy Pearce, 54, along with her boyfriend, Selby Outland, 47. The other two victims are Shane Pearce, 28, and his fiance, Dominique (Nikki) Privette, 23.



People in the area are in shock over the Christmas Eve violence.

"It's crazy, and one of them we know. One of them does work for my momma's landlord. He was just working on her house the other day," one neighbor said.

Deputies are investigating but have not released a motive for the shooting. Authorities said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Officials have not released any information on possible suspects.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral costs. Click here to learn more.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118.

