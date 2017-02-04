NEWS

Firefighter, 3 others taken to hospital after apartment fire in Greenville

Apartment fire in Greenville (Credit: ABC affiliate WCTI)

GREENVILLE, North Carolina --
Authorities in Greenville say a firefighter was among four people taken to the hospital after fire caused heavy damage at an apartment complex.

Local media outlets report firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 1 a.m. Saturday. Emergency personnel ordered an evacuation for the unit on fire.

Greenville Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said the unit damaged by the first appears to be a total loss. The department said 19 people were displaced by the fire, and at least two pets died in the blaze.

The four people taken to the hospital were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units, and was ruled accidental.

