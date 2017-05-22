NEWS

45 animals seized in animal cruelty case; 3 found dead

JACKSONVILLE, North Carolina --
A married couple faces multiple animal cruelty charges after county officials seized 45 animals from their North Carolina home.

The Daily News reports 21-year-old Damien Irvin and 19-year-old Samantha Wesche were arrested Friday. On May 15 Onslow County Animal Services officials acting on an anonymous tip found two dead kittens inside a freezer and a dead dog. Another dog was euthanized at the scene. Officials also removed 31 dogs, 13 cats and one pig.

Irvin and Wesche had been out of town since May 6. OCAS Director Howard Martin said in a statement that the animals were found without proper food and water supplies.

Each faces two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation and 45 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
