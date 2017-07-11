Five people are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Fayetteville.Police say the investigation started back in March.Detectives found advertisements of sexual services online, and learned that the victims on the web pages were coerced and forced to engage in sexual activities through fear of physical violence.Authorites say 22-year-old Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 24-year-old Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 23-year-old Kelly Brooke Morrison, 19-year-old Jonathan Michael Becker, and 45-year-old Shirley Weatherholt-Becker all face charges in connection with the case.Gentry, Koberger, Becker, and Weatherholt-Becker all face felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking charges and are being held on $100,000 bond each in the Cumberland County Detention Center.Gentry also faces negligent child abuse charges, along with Morrison - who is being held on a $50,000 bond.They are all due in court later this month.If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling (910) 433-1885 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.