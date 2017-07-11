NEWS

Five arrested for alleged human trafficking in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

Five arrested for alleged human trafficking in Cumberland County (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Five people are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Fayetteville.

Police say the investigation started back in March.

Detectives found advertisements of sexual services online, and learned that the victims on the web pages were coerced and forced to engage in sexual activities through fear of physical violence.

Authorites say 22-year-old Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 24-year-old Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 23-year-old Kelly Brooke Morrison, 19-year-old Jonathan Michael Becker, and 45-year-old Shirley Weatherholt-Becker all face charges in connection with the case.

Gentry, Koberger, Becker, and Weatherholt-Becker all face felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking charges and are being held on $100,000 bond each in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Gentry also faces negligent child abuse charges, along with Morrison - who is being held on a $50,000 bond.

They are all due in court later this month.

If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling (910) 433-1885 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsHuman TraffickingarrestFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
At least 16 dead in military plane crash in Mississippi
Soldier arrested on terror charges in Hawaii, FBI says
'Kill the bill, don't kill me:' Health care protesters descend on Capitol Hill
Foul play suspected in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
Ex-Penn State frat member's text: 'I don't want to go to jail for this'
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Raleigh talks police body cams, hears resident concerns
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
Show More
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
More News
Top Video
Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi
Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham
I-Team: Sky's the limit for NC's budding hemp industry
Raleigh talks police body cams, hears resident concerns
More Video