Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne.It happened after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Springwell Church's spring carnival.Witnesses say it took everyone by surprise."Big gush of air, the bounce house probably went up 20-30 feet."First responders say the bounce house hit power lines, with several children falling 40 feet to the ground.The slide traveled off the church grounds and across a street.There's no word from the hospital on the severity of the injuries, but the church's pastor asked for prayers for everyone involved.----------