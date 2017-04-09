NEWS

5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in South Carolina

Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne. (WPVI)

GREENVILLE, South Carolina --
Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne.

It happened after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Springwell Church's spring carnival.

Witnesses say it took everyone by surprise.

"Big gush of air, the bounce house probably went up 20-30 feet."

First responders say the bounce house hit power lines, with several children falling 40 feet to the ground.

The slide traveled off the church grounds and across a street.

There's no word from the hospital on the severity of the injuries, but the church's pastor asked for prayers for everyone involved.

