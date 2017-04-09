GREENVILLE, South Carolina --Five children were hurt near Greenville, South Carolina when a gust of wind made an inflatable bounce house and slide go airborne.
It happened after 2 p.m. Saturday at the Springwell Church's spring carnival.
Witnesses say it took everyone by surprise.
"Big gush of air, the bounce house probably went up 20-30 feet."
First responders say the bounce house hit power lines, with several children falling 40 feet to the ground.
The slide traveled off the church grounds and across a street.
There's no word from the hospital on the severity of the injuries, but the church's pastor asked for prayers for everyone involved.
