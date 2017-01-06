  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Governor Roy Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

View of shooting scene at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida --
Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.


The sheriff's office 5 have died and 8 were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2."

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.


Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."
