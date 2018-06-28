5 dead in shooting at Annapolis newspaper: Officials

Five people are dead and several others are "gravely" injured from a shooting at the Capital Gazette, a daily local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, said the Anne Arundel County Government.
One suspect was engaged by responding officers within about 1 minute and taken into custody, officials said.
Gazette crime and courts reporter Phil Davis tweeted, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."
"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff," Davis told The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."
Davis described the experience as "like a war zone."
The Gazette has tweeted a link to the Sun's story on the shooting.
People were seen streaming out of the office building with their hands up.
The building was evacuated and appears to be secure, officials said.
The U.S. Naval Academy tweeted, "The Capital Gazette is our local newspaper and is often the first to tell our story. We are grieving with their staff and loved ones after the tragic events that occurred today."
"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."
President Trump has also been briefed on the shooting, tweeting, "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."
Out of an abundance of caution, the New York Police Department is moving personnel to headquarters of major media outlets in New York, including ABC News.
