5-year-old killed in 3 car Raleigh wreck

A 5-year-old was killed in a 3 car collision in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.The wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Poole and Barwell roads in Raleigh.According to officials, a vehicle sideswiped another vehicle both traveling west when one crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head on.The child was declared dead shortly after arriving at Wake Med, she was in the vehicle pushed head on into oncoming traffic. Two others were injured, there's no word on their condition.Francine Johnson, 60, was charged with misdemeanor death and failure to reduce speed.