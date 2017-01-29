NEWS

6 demonstrators arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport

Charlotte airport protest (Credit: WSOC/Elsa Gillis)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Six demonstrators were arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday night during a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, WSOC reports.

Trump's travel ban bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering into the U.S. The executive order includes a 90-day ban on travel by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Protests erupted at airports across the country, including Charlotte Douglas. Of the six arrested, four were charged with trespassing and two others with trespassing and resisting arrest after they refused to leave.



Sunday morning, Charlotte Douglas officials warned protesters not to return to the airport.


A protest is planned at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 1 p.m. Read more about that here.

