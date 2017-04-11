NEWS

6 hotel housekeepers say boss sexually assaulted them

The housekeepers say their boss sexually assaulted them and threatened to deport them (Credit: Hilton Charlotte University Place/ Facebook )

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Six housekeepers are suing a North Carolina hotel, claiming their supervisor put them through a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained.

Documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in Charlotte said the workers are suing the Hilton Charlotte University Place, its corporate owners, and Jose Rivas, the supervisor for the six women.

It alleges the incidents occurred between 2004 and October 2014, the latest when one of the women claimed she was attacked by Rivas and fled to the hotel lobby and alerted police.

Rivas agreed to an Alford plea on a charge of assault on a female, allowing him to maintain his innocence even as he acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict.

His attorney has called the suit's allegations false.

