6 kayakers rescued from Cape Fear River

Four boats are searching the water, and rescue crews are canvasing the area around the bridge for a person who was "in distress" (WTVD)

ERWIN, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Six kayakers were rescued from the Cape Fear River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Erwin Fire Department, the group launched at Lillington near Howard's Barbecue and called 911 after getting stuck.

Officials said one man was stuck in a tree under Erwin Bridge off of Tom Bird Lane.

Two were found about 300 yards from the pumping station on top of their kayak, and the other two were found at River Park.

Authorities said high waters created dangerous conditions which caused the kayakers to get stuck.

They encourage everyone to use caution when going out onto the river.

