6 people implicated in rash of Wayne County break-ins

Tamiria Nachelle Younger (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
After an extensive investigation, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office has implicated six people in a rash of break-ins.

Four people have been arrested. Two others are wanted, but not in custody.

The charges stem from an investigation into four home break-ins:

1. On February 14, 2017, a daytime break-in to a residence occurred in the 2300 block of New Hope Road. Entry was made into the home by kicking in a side door. Once entry was made, property valued at $2,000.00 was taken.

2. On March 23, 2017, at approximately 4:30 pm, a residence in the 1400 block of Parkstown Road was broke in to. Entry was made by forcing open a door. Once entry was made, property valued at $415.00 was taken.

3. A neighbor witnessed four suspects leaving after the break-in to the above residence (incident #2) and called law enforcement. As the suspects were fleeing, they had seen that the neighbor had witnessed the suspects leaving the scene of the break-in. One of the suspects then discharged a handgun towards the neighbor striking his home multiple times.

4. On March 24, 2017, at approximately 7:10 am, a residence was broke in to in the 100 block of Old Jason Road. An adult female and a small child were inside the home at the time of this break-in. The suspects had entered the home when they were surprised by the occupant of the home. The suspects then fled the home and as they were leaving they fired a shot which apparently did not strike anything.

As a result, the following people have been charged:

Tamiria Nachelle Younger, 17, of the 2600 block of Rebecca Lane, Kinston.

She's been charged with one count felony breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony larceny after breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony possession of stolen goods (incident #2) Four counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property (incident #3)

Her bond was set at $115,000
.....................................................................................................................

Khadafi Kameek-Montrez Barnes, 17, of the 2500 block of State Drive, Kinston.

He's been charged with one count felony breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony larceny after breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony possession of stolen goods (incident #2) One count felony conspiracy (incident #2) Four counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property (incident #3)

His bond has been set at $205,000
.....................................................................................................................

A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged with one count felony breaking and entering (incident #1) One count felony larceny after breaking and entering (incident #1) One count felony possession of stolen goods (incident #1) One count felony breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony larceny after breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony possession of stolen goods (incident #2) One count felony conspiracy (incident #2) Four counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property (incident #3) One count felony breaking and entering (incident #4) One count felony attempted larceny after breaking and entering (incident #4)

.....................................................................................................................

Shvonta Drequantre Hart, 18, of the 2500 block of New Hope Road, LaGrange.

He's been charged with one count felony breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony larceny after breaking and entering (incident #2) One count felony possession of stolen goods (incident #2) One count felony conspiracy (incident #2) Four counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property (incident #3) One count felony breaking and entering (incident #4) One count felony attempted larceny after breaking and entering (incident #4)

Hart was served by the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, where he was already being held at the Lenoir County jail on Lenoir County breaking and entering charges.
.....................................................................................................................

Other charges are pending on two other people who remain at large.

