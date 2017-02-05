6 taken to hospital after Cumberland County wreck

Six people were taken to the hospital after a wreck on U.S. 301 and Tom Starling Road near Hope Mills on Sunday.A black car traveling north attempted to make a left on Gillespie Street when it collided with a pickup truck, causing the truck to crash into a Cotton Fire Department firetruck at the red light.Five passengers in the car were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. One person in the pickup truck was taken to Womack Military Hospital. Authorities said that person is a retired military veteran.No one on the firetruck was hurt.The driver of the black car, who has not yet been identified, was charged with failure to yield.