Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash on Murchison Road in Fayetteville, police said.Police said a white SUV was attempted a left turn onto Interstate 295. A white Mitsubishi ran a red light a struck the SUV.Authorities said two people from the SUV and five from the Mitsubishi were taken to the hospital.The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.