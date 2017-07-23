NEWS

8 people found dead in Texas 'human trafficking' crime

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Eight people were found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart store in the stifling summer heat in what police called a horrific human trafficking case, and the driver was arrested.

Several other people, possibly dozens, were found in the truck, which didn't have a working air conditioning system despite blistering temperatures that topped 100 degrees, and they were taken to hospitals, authorities said. The driver had been held, authorities said, but they didn't release the driver's identity.

A person from the truck approached a Walmart employee in a parking lot and asked for water late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, said police in San Antonio, where temperatures on Saturday reached 101 degrees. The employee gave the person the water and then called police, and when officers arrived they found the eight people dead in the back of the trailer, police Chief William McManus said.

Investigators checked store surveillance video, which showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer, police said.

"We're looking at a human trafficking crime this evening," McManus said.

He called the case "a horrific tragedy."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation into what happened, he said.

The National Weather Service's local office said the temperature in San Antonio hit 101 degrees just before 5 p.m. Saturday and didn't dip below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m.

Other cases of human trafficking in the United States have led to more deaths. In May 2003, 19 immigrants being transported from South Texas to Houston died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer.

Prosecutors said the driver in the 2003 case heard the immigrants begging and screaming for their lives as they were succumbing to the stifling heat inside his truck but refused to free them. The driver was resentenced in 2011 to nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he had received.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsHuman Traffickingu.s. & worldcrimeinvestigationTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
8 dead, 30 injured found inside semitrailer at Walmart
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
More News
Top Stories
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Excessive heat warning expanded
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
Show More
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
Volunteers in Wake Co. make 10K meals for hungry kids
Trump helps commission $12.9 billion aircraft carrier
Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos