NEWS

81-year-old North Carolina woman fatally struck as she got her newspaper

WTVD Photo

MORGANTON, North Carolina --
Authorities say an 81-year-old Burke County woman died hours after a vehicle struck her on Christmas Day as she was getting her newspaper.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper J. Gouge says Betty Causby of Morganton died about 3:30 a.m. Monday at a Charlotte hospital.

Gouge tells local media outlets that a 17-year-old girl ran off the right side of N.C. Highway 181 about 5 p.m. Sunday, hitting Causby in her front yard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Morganton teenager told troopers she'd fallen asleep and woke up when her vehicle starting hitting mailboxes. She says she hit Causby when she tried to swerve back onto the road.

The teen was not injured.

Gouge says charges are pending.
Related Topics:
newscrashnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Police: Man shot himself during chase in Mebane
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
More News
Top Stories
Woman, great-granddaughter, go missing on drive to NC
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
Police: Man shot himself during chase in Mebane
Fight, gunfire scare lead to chaos at Cross Creek Mall
Japanese prime minister visiting Pearl Harbor today
FSU Chancellor says use of N-word was mistake
Show More
New phone? Unwrap the ABC11 news app
N.C. State dismantles Vanderbilt in Independence Bowl
Raleigh tourism remains strong, but HB2 limited growth
Deputies still search for motive in Wilson Co. murders
Cameras monitoring 'problematic' Raleigh intersection
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos