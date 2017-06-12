NEWS

82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper dies in off-duty crash

An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper Joshua S. Piotrowski (Credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper has died in an off-duty crash.

Officials said the accident happened Saturday in Hoke County.

Spc. Joshua S. Piotrowski, 24, was an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and 82nd Airborne Division.

"Spc. Joshua Piotrowski was a remarkable Paratrooper for HHC, the 1-325 Red Falcons, and the 82d Airborne Division," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, Deputy Commander of 2nd BCT, the "Falcon Brigade" in a news release. "He volunteered to serve his nation in a time of war and we mourn his loss. Spc. Piotrowski and his family will always be members of the Falcon Brigade, our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

Piotrowski joined the Army in May 2015, and following One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, GA, and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in November 2015.

Piotrowski's awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.
