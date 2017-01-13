82nd Airborne launching podcast to celebrate 100 years

This year will be a big year for 82nd Airborne soldiers.The storied paratrooper division headquartered at Fort Bragg celebrates its 100th birthday.As part of that celebration -- the All-American Guard of Honor is telling its story, through the eyes of paratroopers.To celebrate the centennial, the 82nd Airborne Division is launching a podcast.The podcasts will tell the 82nd's story from its beginnings as an infantry division in World War I to the paratroopers fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq today.They are called the All-Americans, because the soldiers came from every state in the union, and they tell the stories of combat heroes and struggles and victories here on the home front.The 82nd's Centennial Celebration culminates in May when the Division celebrates All American Week at Fort Bragg.Please watch the video above to hear and learn more.