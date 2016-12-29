NEWS

85-year-old missing in Zebulon

Rose Marie Kiviniemi

By
ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Zebulon Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman who may only be wearing a nightgown in the cold weather.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Kiviniemi is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Neighbors said Kiviniemi is rarely seen outside her home unless she's on her way to a doctor's appointment, so her disappearance is puzzling.

Anyone with information should call Zebulon Police Department at the Zebulon Police Department at (919) 390-8510 or 911.

