85-year-old missing in Zebulon

The Zebulon Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman who may only be wearing a nightgown in the cold weather.The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.Kiviniemi is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds.Neighbors said Kiviniemi is rarely seen outside her home unless she's on her way to a doctor's appointment, so her disappearance is puzzling.Anyone with information should call Zebulon Police Department at the Zebulon Police Department at (919) 390-8510 or 911.