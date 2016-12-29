NEWS

85-year-old woman missing in Zebulon found dead
Rose Marie Kiviniemi was 85.

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A missing elderly woman in Zebulon has been found dead, police confirmed Thursday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Rose Marie Kiviniemi, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

On Thursday afternoon, the Silver Alert was canceled by the Zebulon Police Department. About 1:30 p.m., Zebulon Police responded to a deceased person call behind a residence in the 600 block of Sexton Avenue.

Officers identified the body as that of Kivineimi, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Kiviniemi is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Neighbors said Kiviniemi was rarely seen outside her home unless she was on her way to a doctor's appointment, so her disappearance was puzzling.

Anyone with information should call the Zebulon Police Department at (919) 390-8510 or 911.


