NEWS

9 people shot, 1 fatally, at gender reveal party in Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting. Colerain Township police didn't immediately return a call Sunday.

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingparty
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Donald Trump Jr.: Russian attorney offered info on Hillary Clinton during campaign
Trump now says Russia-US Cyber Security unit can't happen
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument lead to attack
More News
Top Stories
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Raleigh police seek public's help searching for burglar
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Woman: Wendy's chicken nugget argument lead to attack
WATCH: Tennessee cyclist struck in hit-and-run
Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
Show More
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Man dies after crashing propane loaded car into ex's home
3-year-old battling cancer gets triple organ transplant
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
NC leaders remain hopeful for full Lumbee recognition
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos