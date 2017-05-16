NEWS

9-year-old Ohio boy's cocaine death investigated as homicide

Cocaine is seen in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio --
Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy as a possible homicide after tests showed the cause was acute cocaine toxicity.

Marcus Lee Jr. died on Dec. 26 after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance from his mother's home in Youngstown.

Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says the boy apparently ingested cocaine, which was found in his stomach. No cocaine was found at the home when police were contacted after the child died.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Marcus' father and stepmother tell WFMJ-TV that they initially were told his death was likely due to a seizure or other defect.

The station reports that Marcus' mother now has an attorney and police haven't spoken more with her.

Prosecutors will decide whether a grand jury should consider possible criminal charges over the boy's death.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscocainehomicide investigationdeath investigationdrugu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
Man dons Home Depot apron to steal air conditioners
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
More News
Top Stories
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Wake school leaders shocked by proposed Wake budget
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings her head to store
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed
Durham Police respond after man shot on Sedgefield St.
Show More
Homeowners share cautionary tales of HOA nightmares
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Hoke County leaders staggered by auditor's findings
Durham police investigate after woman shot
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Jordan Lake
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos