NEWS

90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show

A plastic cup is filled with beer from a keg Nov. 12, 2005, during a party near the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

HARTFORD, Conn. --
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.

Authorities say many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

Police say the crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. He says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."

Foley says a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication."

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsconcertrapperchance the rapperhospitalalcoholConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
Congress strikes deal on bill to slap new sanctions on Russia
More News
Top Stories
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
Trump helps commission $12.9 billion aircraft carrier
Arizona tells armed drivers how to avoid deadly police stops
Trump fires off volley of angry tweets on Russia probe
Congressional tradition allows McCain time to battle cancer
Deer sent airborne by passing car kills woman passenger
'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic
Show More
'Learned lesson:' Singer McCreery cited on gun charge at RDU
Mixed signals from Trump White House on health care strategy
Man seeking freedom through North Carolina innocence process
Jared Kushner agrees to appear before House Intelligence Committee
1 dead in crash that closed I-85 near NC-Virginia border
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos