ABC News reports 2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan

ABC News reports two U.S. military service members were killed in action Wednesday night in an anti-ISIS operation in Achin District of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.Their identities, service, and unit affiliations are being withheld pending next of kin notification.This is the same district in Afghanistan where an American soldier was killed earlier this month and where the massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) bomb was dropped on April 14.