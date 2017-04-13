Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
ABC News reports U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb in arsenal against ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
Full Story
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
ABC News reports U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb in arsenal against ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
Thursday, April 13, 2017 12:54PM
A Pentagon spokesman said the U.S. has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal against ISIS fighters in Afghanistan.
NEWS
