ABC News reports U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb in arsenal against ISIS fighters in Afghanistan

A Pentagon spokesman said the U.S. has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal against ISIS fighters in Afghanistan.
