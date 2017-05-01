ABC11 exclusive: Durham woman seeks brother's killer

In an ABC11 exclusive, the family of Durham man who recently died after being struck by a car is speaking out about finding his killer.The incident happened on March 6. 63-year-old Willie Jackson was walking along South Roxboro Street near East Piedmont Avenue when he was struck, which was just a block away from his home.Police said the woman behind the wheel took off and is still on the loose.Jackson died from his injuries a few weeks later, and now his family is saying they don't want this case to go cold... But it has.Durham police said they have not received any tips, so the family is begging for the community to help track down the woman who hit and killed Jackson.The mystery around his death is haunting, a living nightmare for his youngest sister, Deborah."I think about my brother every day," cried Deborah Jackson-Brown. "I cry for him every day, and I will continue to cry every day until justice is served."She's been waiting nearly two months for that justice after the woman left Jackon to die.According to police, a woman driving a Mazda 626 slammed into Jackson, who was crossing the road, which caused him to land on a second vehicle."He said all he could remember was him going up into the air and coming back down and being in so much pain," Jackson-Brown said.Jackson survived the crash and knock down landing. He was quickly rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on his leg and arm.At the scene, witnesses told Durham police the woman who hit him stopped at first, but when she saw people helping Jackson, she left."Maybe you thought that since he was still moving he was ok, you thought you should leave, but my thing is, if it was someone in your family, you would want someone to come forth," Jackson-Brown said.Jackson's recovery seemed promising. But more than two weeks after the accident, he was found unresponsive in rehab. But before he died, he had one request."He wanted me to make sure that his case was solved," she said.It's been nearly 60 days since the incident, and no one has come forward.Witnesses describe Jackson's killer as a black woman with a short afro and wearing nurses scrubs.Police need your help in solving this case that is causing this family a lot of pain."Not only will I cry, I will fight and pray that you will come forth, and just give my family and I some peace," she said.Those with any information are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.Police said there is a cash reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.