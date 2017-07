A serious accident has closed all lanes of I-85 southbound in Vance County north of exit 220.So far, there is no information on the cause or of the people involved.Motorists should take Exit 233 and take a left towards US-1/401 South. Continue on US-1 South, which will become US-1/158, past US-1 Bypass, and turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road. Turn left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217.