Closer to the accident that has closed down NC98. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/sSMrCt24e7 — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) June 10, 2017

Second car involved in the NC98 crash. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BV7dZpm81m — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) June 10, 2017

Highway 98 near Winding Way in Wake Forest is closed due to a traffic accident.Authorities say the incident happened around 4 p.m.According to Highway Patrol, one car was heading east on Highway 98 and swerved onto the left side of the road which caused an SUV off of the road, flipping it onto its side.Authorities said the other car involved crashed into a ditch.The extent of the injuries of those involved is unknown at this time.