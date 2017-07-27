The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged a part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten, on Hwy 54 West in Chapel Hill, with indecent liberties with a student.Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning. In court Thursday, he was told not to have contact with children under the age of 16.The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school's summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.Danielle Sunde, founder of OurPlayHouse, released a statement Wednesday afternoon:The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.Most recently, Thomas worked with children as a substitute teacher at the Little School of Duke in Durham for about a month in 2014, as a review ofshowed.Anyone with information should contact Investigator D. Hunter at (919) 245-2915.