ADELE

Adele visits London firefighters after deadly tower blaze

This is a London Fire Brigade handout photo taken on June 19, 2017 of pop-star Adele as she meets firefighters at Chelsea Fire Station for following the Grenfell Tower blaze. (London Fire Brigade/PA via AP)

LONDON --
London's fire department posted photos of Adele meeting with firefighters to offer support following a devastating fire in the borough that is believed to have killed 79 people.

It posted the pictures on Twitter on Tuesday, showing the singer posing with firefighters in front of their engine at the Chelsea fire station. Adele had a cup of tea with the firefighters Monday and thanked them for their efforts in battling the fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower.

"She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us," station manager Ben King said. "So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: 'Hi, I'm Adele.'"

London has rallied behind firefighters with a mixture of awe and support after the blaze. Flames engulfed the building in less than an hour early on June 14, trapping many residents. Firefighters tried to save as many as they could.

"We are so humbled by everyone's support," the London Fire Brigade tweeted.

Firefighter Rob Petty posted the photographs of the Hello singer on Facebook.

"Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle x," he wrote.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newslondonu.s. & worldfirefire deathfirefightersadele
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire
ADELE
Celebrities, athletes and politicians show off their best #MannequinChallenge
Report: Adele turns down Super Bowl offer
'Love is love is love is love': Orlando victims honored with music, poetry
'Hello' from Cary High; student recreates Adele's hit
More adele
NEWS
Russian jet 'came within several feet' of US plane
Woman charged after 20-year-old shot in Holly Springs
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
More News
Top Stories
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn
NC man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
Cumberland Co. close public health and dental clinics
High surf danger means another day of NC beach warnings
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Show More
Police: Man critically injured in chainsaw attack
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
US sends bombers in show of force against N.Korea
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos