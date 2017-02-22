  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
NEWS

Admitted Wake County killer will not testify in his own defense

Nathan Holden

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The prosecution rested Tuesday in the trial of admitted Wake County killer Nathan Holden and his attorneys said Wednesday morning he will not testify in his own defense. They do plan to present evidence.

Holden faces first-degree murder charges in the fatal shootings of 57-year-old Angelia Smith Taylor and 66-year-old Sylvester Taylor near Wendell in April 2014.
He also shot his estranged wife LaTonya Allen in the face and chest as the couple's three children were huddled in a nearby closet listening.

RELATED: 2 dead in Wake County triple shooting near Wendell

If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Holden's attorneys are trying to keep him off death row.

Allen - who survived the attack - had a restraining order against her husband when the incident happened. The couple separated back in December 2013.

The doctor who operated on Allen's chest wound called her survival miraculous.

RELATED: Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack

In court Friday, a social worker said that when she interview Holden two days after the murders he told her that "they got what they deserved."

Social worker Larna Haddix told jurors Holden blamed Allen for the crime.

"'All this was her fault. If she just would have answered the phone,'" Haddix explained. "That he continuously tried to call her all day. He called her and called her and she wouldn't answer the phone. And if she would have answered the phone none of this would have happened."

She then inquired about why he would take it out on his in-laws.

"I asked him why he would do that, you know, they were very nice people," Haddix said, to which Holden reportedly replied, "'What's done is done. They got what they deserved.'"

