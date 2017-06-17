NEWS

Afghan soldier attacks foreign soldiers, wounding 4

KABUL, Afghanistan --
At least four foreign soldiers were wounded Saturday after an Afghan soldier opened fire on them, Afghan officials said. It is the second such attack in the past week and the U.S. military confirms that at least some of the casualties are American soldiers.

Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the 209th Army corps, confirmed that an insider attack took place at a camp in Mazar-e Sharif. Araam said the soldiers returned fire and killed the attacker.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, also confirmed the attack.

The Resolute Support mission announced on its Twitter feed that "U.S. soldiers have been wounded" but said there were no U.S. fatalities. It said one Afghan soldier was killed and one wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid praised the attack in a statement sent to the media. But he did not claim Taliban responsibility.

Last week three U.S. soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in eastern Nangarhar province. In that case Mujahid claimed that the shooter was a Taliban loyalist who infiltrated the army specifically to seek out opportunities to attack foreign soldiers.
