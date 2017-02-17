After 9 months away, joyful reunions at Fort Bragg

The @82ndCAB Kiowa Warrior Squadron greeted with cheers from family and friends #abc11 pic.twitter.com/POYMxv8zSG — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 17, 2017

"The hardest part has been surviving a hurricane with an infant and two dogs" pic.twitter.com/snSEXK3c5D — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 17, 2017

3 year-year old Jaxson excited to see his dad who has been in S. Korea for nine months. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/wo2KXvIQjq — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 17, 2017

They're here! The @82ndCAB's Kiowa Warrior Squadron returns from South Korea pic.twitter.com/zTXVNaiAht — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 17, 2017

After nine months of anxious waiting, a group of Fort Bragg soldiers reunited with their loved ones.The homecoming was bittersweet for both the families and the Army's final Kiowa Warrior squadron who conducted their final mission, providing aviation support to the U.S. Air Force in South Korea for nine months."We were the last ones to operate it and maintain it, and it's just been a great, great tour, and privilege for me," said Cpt. Ariel Castillo.Nine months may not seem like a long time, but families of the 82nd CAB's Kiowa Warrior Squadron told ABC11 that it felt like forever."Raising a baby isn't easy to do on your own especially in the middle of a hurricane," smiled one soldier's wife.And while this mission is complete, a new one was underway for Spc. Tyler Rigg who left before his wife had his first son."He doesn't know me yet. But he's about to," Rigg said.After nine months, all of these families are looking forward to the same thing, time with family.Friday's redeployment was the last of several this week.