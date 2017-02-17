NEWS

After 9 months away, joyful reunions at Fort Bragg

Joyful reunion as Fort Bragg families are reunited.

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
After nine months of anxious waiting, a group of Fort Bragg soldiers reunited with their loved ones.

The homecoming was bittersweet for both the families and the Army's final Kiowa Warrior squadron who conducted their final mission, providing aviation support to the U.S. Air Force in South Korea for nine months.

"We were the last ones to operate it and maintain it, and it's just been a great, great tour, and privilege for me," said Cpt. Ariel Castillo.



Nine months may not seem like a long time, but families of the 82nd CAB's Kiowa Warrior Squadron told ABC11 that it felt like forever.

"Raising a baby isn't easy to do on your own especially in the middle of a hurricane," smiled one soldier's wife.



And while this mission is complete, a new one was underway for Spc. Tyler Rigg who left before his wife had his first son.

"He doesn't know me yet. But he's about to," Rigg said.



After nine months, all of these families are looking forward to the same thing, time with family.



Friday's redeployment was the last of several this week.

