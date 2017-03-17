NEWS

Border agents find 4 people stuffed in trunk of car trying to enter U.S.

Four Chinese nationals were discovered in the trunk of a car trying to cross the San Ysidro border into the United States on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, officials said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO, California --
Border agents found four Chinese nationals stuffed into the trunk of a car that was trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 2014 Chrysler 200 that was attempting to cross at San Ysidro on Tuesday when a CBP dog alerted to the vehicle.

Officers opened the trunk and found three men and a woman stuffed inside. They were Chinese nationals who did not have legal permission to enter the United States, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen, is expected to face charges related to what officials call a human-smuggling attempt.

"Concealing persons in vehicles is dangerous and could have severe consequences," said Pete Flores, CBP's director of field operations in San Diego. "San Ysidro CBP officers stopped a violation of our immigration law and were able to resolve the incident safely."

