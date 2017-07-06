NEWS

Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh

Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh (USFWS Pacific Southwest Region)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are warning residents after an aggressive fox bit two people Wednesday.

The first incident happened in the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive when a resident was bitten on the foot by the fox.

About an hour later, an employee at Taylor's Nursery on New Bern Avenue and Trawick Drive was bitten on the boot by a fox.

Officials say both victims were attacked during the day, so it is believed that the fox is rabid. Traps have been set to try and capture the animal.

Authorities in Raleigh say if you see an animal with aggressive behavior or showing other signs of concern, it should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.

Wake County health officials are urging residents to not approach animals that they don't know, and to make sure their pets have the current rabies vaccination.

If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Officials say do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Also, do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

Officials also say if a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.
