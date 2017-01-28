Airlines worldwide rebooking hundreds of refugees' flights

Pleased to announce w/@NydiaVelazquez the release of Hameed Jhalid Darweesh from detention at JFK. pic.twitter.com/AeKDhIPp7k — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 28, 2017

Airlines around the world are turning away passengers, refunding tickets and rebooking flights in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's immigration order.The order signed Friday included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. It also suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months.The airlines flying from this part of the world are updating their travel advisories to reflect the situation. That forced airlines to tell some customers they couldn't proceed on flights to the U.S.Multiple sources say that beyond the executive order itself, the Trump administration has sent no further guidance to scrambling agencies about how to implement this order.At least 27 passengers have been detained or sent home from four different airports across the country Saturday. One of two Iraqis detained at Kennedy Airport in New York was released.According to court papers filed in downtown Brooklyn, Hameed Khalid Darweesh had worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq for 10 years.The other detainee, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was coming to the United States to join his wife, who had worked for a U.S. contractor, and young son.The men arrived on separate flights.Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York tweeted that he and Rep. Nydia Velazquez had secured the release of Darweesh.At an airport news conference, Darweesh was asked about his feelings toward Trump."I like him but this is a policy, I don't know," he said. "He's the president, I'm a person. I have a special immigration visa in my passport because I work with the U.S. government, I support the U.S. government on the other side of the world. But when I came here, they say no and they treat me as I break the rules or do something wrong. That surprise me."The men were detained after arriving overnight. Their immigration attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus Saturday morning in the Eastern District of New York seeking to have their clients released.At the same time, those attorneys filed a motion for class certification, to represent all refugees and immigrants.Several hundred protesters gathered at the airport to demand their release.Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry is suggesting the country will limit issuing visas to American tourists in retaliation for Trump's suspension of immigration and visas for nationals from Muslim countries including Iran.The official IRNA news agency carried a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry that says Iran will resort to "counteraction" to Trump's executive order.The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 when militants stormed the U.S. embassy.Dutch airline KLM and Qatar Airways are indicating that green card holders or holders of diplomatic visas (A,G, C-2 or NATO,) from the seven countries are allowed to fly. Tourists and those on study visas are not.KLM says it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under Trump's ban on immigration."We would love to bring them there. That's not the problem," said Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM's press office. "It's just that this is what the U.S. sprang on the rest of the world -- that these people are no longer welcome."She said the seven were due to fly with KLM from different airports around the world. Vrijenhoek said she had no specifics on their nationalities, although she confirmed they were from countries affected by the three-month immigration banA federal law enforcement official who confirmed the temporary ban said there was an exemption for foreigners whose entry is in the U.S. national interest. It was not immediately clear how that exemption might be applied.Trump's order exempts diplomats.Those already in the U.S. with a visa or green card will be allowed to stay, according to the official, who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the details of how Trump's order was being put in place and spoke only on condition of anonymity.Customs and Border Protection was notifying airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled or legal residents scheduled to fly back to the U.S. Airlines were being told to keep them off those flights.