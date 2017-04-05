Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for two runaway juveniles. The two juveniles are suspected to be together but at an unknown location. They were both known to be home around midnight Monday.At least one of the missing teens has family members in Durham. Family members of one of the juveniles told ABC11 they fear the young teens could be in danger and are very concerned about their well-being.Nathan Royalty is described as a 14-year-old white male, 5-foot-8 with a slim build. He has dirty blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing black or gray jogging pants, a black Donald Trump T-shirt and burgundy or white tennis shoes.Alyssa Parsons is described as a 13-year-old white female, 4-foot-6, weighing approximately 80 pounds. She is fair skinned and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her clothing description is unknown but she is wearing black and white Adidas shoes and a brown choker style necklace.Earlier Tuesday, Alyssa's mother made ato help find her daughter.If any contact is made with either juvenile, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570-6777.