NEWS

Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck hits, kills scooter rider in head-on collision in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected in a fatal head-on collision early Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Doc Bennet Road near Fayetteville.

Troopers said 47-year-old Jeffrey David Towery of Fayetteville was headed south in a pickup truck when he crossed the centerline and hit a scooter driven by 47-year-old Brandon Lewis Tammerine.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Tammerine died at the scene.

Towery and an 8-year-old child in the truck were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville with minor injuries.
Charges are pending consultation with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfayetteville newscrashdwiFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Conway channels 'Sesame Street,' uses flash cards to deflect Trump Jr. controversy
What to know about the Russian cyberfirm pulled from US contractor list
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating death
Surviving the Inferno: A month later, watch the essential ABC News documentary right here
More News
Top Stories
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Stifling heat and humidity today!
Woman's body found near Camp Lejeune main gate
ACC not resting on past success, looking to 2017
NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at NC Waffle House
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
Show More
Warrants: Minutes after parole visit, felon shoots man
Human remains found amid search for 4 missing men
Trump meets Macron in Paris before Bastille Day
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
More News
Top Video
Watch: Alligator eats turtle on Bald Head Island
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
Heat-related emergencies reported in Wake County
More Video