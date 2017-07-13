Alcohol suspected in fatal crash involving scooter near Fayetteville

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected in a fatal head-on collision early Thursday.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Doc Bennet Road near Fayetteville.Troopers said 47-year-old Jeffrey David Towery of Fayetteville was headed south in a pickup truck when he crossed the centerline and hit a scooter driven by 47-year-old Brandon Lewis Tammerine.Tammerine died at the scene.Towery and an 8-year-old child in the truck were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville with minor injuries.Charges are pending consultation with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.