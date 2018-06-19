All 5 first ladies speak out against family-separation immigration policy

STEPHANIE EBBS
All five living first ladies have weighed in on the the Trump administration's immigration policy this week, an unusual move even as Melania Trump had her spokeswoman issue a statement on it.

The policy of separating children from their family members when they cross the border illegally has prompted debate in Washington, with many rights groups calling the practice inhumane.

The Trump administration has said it's simply enforcing a law to prosecute adults that come into the U.S. illegally and that children cannot be housed with adults while they are going through the criminal process.

A spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump said she "hates to see" families separated and called on both Democrats and Republicans to change immigration laws.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

Laura Bush wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post on Sunday that she understands the need to secure the borders but that the current situation reminds her of Japanese Internment Camps.

Michelle Obama retweeted Bush, adding that "sometimes truth transcends party."

Hillary Clinton also shared Bush's article and said there is no law to support the policy, tweeting that the situation is a "humanitarian crisis" and that parents should be "outraged."

Rosalynn Carter also weighed in, calling the policy a disgrace and that she has seen first hand the trauma of separating children from their parents.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Video of child climbing pool ladder serves as warning for parents
Fayetteville police: 'Dangerous' suspect flees custody before booking
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Sheriff: Deputy sexually assaulted child, threatened mom with deportation
Show More
US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot
Man working on Wake County home critical after wasp stings
VIDEO: ER doctor seen mocking, cursing at patient suspended
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Summer camps shift gears to keep kids safe as temps soar
More News