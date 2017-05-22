FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --All-American Week kicked off at Fort Bragg early Monday morning with a 4-mile Division Run.
The week celebrates the 82nd Airborne Division, which will mark its 100th anniversary this summer!
Honoring paratroopers past and present #AAW100 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ss2b0dxBMc— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 22, 2017
The run isn't timed but competitive paratroopers are expected to keep up the pace.
And they're off! #AAW100 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pFkw4g6lOQ— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 22, 2017
There are other events going on this week as part of All-American Week.
Some of those events are open to the public like Tuesday night's All American Sunset Fun Run. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Hall of Heroes.
A list of this week's activities is available on the 82nd Airborne Division's official Facebook page.