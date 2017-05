All-American Week kicked off at Fort Bragg early Monday morning with a 4-mile Division Run.The week celebrates the 82nd Airborne Division, which will mark its 100th anniversary this summer!The run isn't timed but competitive paratroopers are expected to keep up the pace.There are other events going on this week as part of All-American Week.Some of those events are open to the public like Tuesday night's All American Sunset Fun Run. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Hall of Heroes.A list of this week's activities is available on the 82nd Airborne Division's official Facebook page