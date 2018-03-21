  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' died in blast as SWAT team moved in

JUSTIN DOOM
The alleged Texas serial bomber has been identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Conditt was from Pflugerville, Texas, a suburb of Austin, the city where he allegedly focused his 20-day bombing spree, officials said.

Conditt's terrorizing rampage came to an end early Wednesday when a another bomb exploded in his vehicle killing him as local and federal agents closed in on him.

Police remain concerned that Conditt may have planted more explosive packages elsewhere in the Austin area, and possibly booby trapped his home with bombs.

The confrontation occurred in Round Rock, approximately 20 miles north of Austin, where the string of bomb attacks began on March 2.

Police zeroed in on the eventual suspect as a person of interest over the last 24 to 36 hours, eventually locating his vehicle with the help of surveillance teams, authorities said at a press conference early Wednesday.

Local and federal authorities took up positions near a hotel where the suspect had stopped his vehicle, awaiting tactical teams to help apprehend him.

The suspect, after beginning to drive away, stopped on the side of the road and as Austin SWAT team members approached he detonated a device while inside his vehicle. One officer was knocked back and suffered minor injuries, and another fired at the suspect.

"There will be a lengthy investigation that will take place regarding the officer-involved shooting," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.



Residents of Austin had been on edge ever since the bombings began March 2, killing two people and injuring at least four others.

The first three involved packages left on porches, while the fourth, which injured two men ages 22 and 23 on Sunday night, was detonated by a tripwire tied to an explosive device.

On Tuesday, an unexploded bomb was discovered at a FedEx facility in Austin, two sources told ABC News. That's the sixth device tied to the serial bomber -- five package bombs and the device tethered to the tripwire.

