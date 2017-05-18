Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested

The Chapel Hill Police Department says it has made an arrest in two recent indecent exposure cases we first reported last week.The first reported incident happened in late April at the Harris Teeter on Estes Drive. The second incident happened last week at Eastgate Crossing.Now, police have charged 25-year-old Ryan Markius Darrell Person of Fayetteville with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.Person turned himself in at the Chapel Hill Police Department and is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $13,000 bond.