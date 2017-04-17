ANIMAL

9-foot alligator breaks screen, climbs through SC family's doorway on Easter

The family says they thought this alligator was someone breaking into their home (CREDIT: WGHP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina (WTVD) --
It's safe to say the Easter Bunny isn't responsible for this family's terrifying surprise.

Homeowners in South Carolina were shocked Sunday morning after a 9-foot alligator climbed a 15-foot staircase, broke through a screen, and climbed through a doorway before pushing furniture out of the way and entering the porch, WGHP reports.

The family said they heard the noise and thought it was someone breaking into their home, not an alligator trying to attend Easter brunch.

During the springtime, alligators are typically making their way out of hibernation and into warmer waters, not making their way into homes, wildlife officials told WGHP.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalligatoreasteranimalbuzzworthySouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL
First baby reindeer born at Illinois zoo since 1980
Must-see video: Horse takes on gator in Florida
Squirrel served cones daily at ice cream shop
VIDEO: Aspiring rapper tackled by deer in Canada
More animal
NEWS
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
What's at stake in North Korea?
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
North Korea vows further missile tests: Report
Trump says North Korea has 'gotta behave'
More News
Top Stories
Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Fayetteville mayor announces he will seek re-election
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Show More
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos