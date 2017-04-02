NEWS

Amber Alert for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl cancelled

An Amber Alert has been issued for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, who was reported missing after her guardians were found dead. (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, who was reported missing after her guardians were found dead at her home in east Charlotte.

Charlotte police said she is safe.


Police say firefighters went to the home about 11:05 a.m. Sunday after an alarm system detected smoke. Inside, they found a small fire and the homeowners, a husband and wife, dead.

No other information was immediately available.

